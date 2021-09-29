ABB to install electromagnetic brake systems at Tata Steel plant; to help lower production costs

Global tech major ABB will improve quality and lower production costs for Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur by installing two ABB electromagnetic brake systems (EMBR) at its flagship plant.

ABB EMBR helps operators increase productivity, lengthen mold copper plate lifetimes, and reduce mold powder-related non-metallic inclusions.

ABB EMBR is installed on 40 per cent of thin slab casting strands worldwide, a company release said.

It said ABB's scope of supply also includes DCS800 DC drives, dry-type transformers, water cooling systems, commissioning services and metallurgical performance evaluation.

ABB is contracted through SMS, which specialises in plant construction and mechanical engineering for the steel and nonferrous metals industry.

"This well-established technology, invented by ABB in 1985, enables steelmakers to achieve steel cleanliness similar to conventional vertical bending casters, improves casting speed and increases mold copper plate lifetime," the statement said.

The technology provides a whole range of metallurgical improvements, including the elimination of mold powder entrapments, a more even molten mold powder layer and a meniscus, which is flatter, hotter and less turbulent.

"Tata Steel is a highly-valued customer for ABB and it is our continuous endeavour to provide the best-in-class technology and solutions to them," said Vipul Gautam, Group Vice President, Global Account Executive for Tata Group, ABB.

ABB is a leading global technology company that, by connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, drives performance to new levels.

