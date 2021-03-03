Accenture to cover cost of COVID-19 vaccine of its employees

Global IT and professional services company Accenture will cover the cost of coronavirus vaccines of all its employees in India. As many as 200,000 employees in the country and their dependents who are enrolled in the company's medical benefits programme.

Rekha M Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director, Accenture in India said, "For employees who are eligible and choose to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, Accenture will cover the cost for the employee and their dependents who are part of our medical benefits program," as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times.

Menon said that nothing is more important than the health and well-being of their employees. She said that they monitor and consider the guidance of the external experts and groups, including international health organisations and local health authorities.

Meanwhile, other top companies such as Godrej, Tata, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Marico, TVS Motor and Vedanta are gearing up to secure COVID-19 vaccine for their employers from manufacturers and suppliers. Industry is seeking to cover the cost of coronavirus vaccines for employees under corporate social responsibility spending.

Government started out administering coronavirus vaccines for eligible citizens above 60 years of age and citizens from 45-59 years with specified co-morbidities.

More than 1.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered through 3,12,188 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Wednesday, Health Ministry said. These include 67,42,187 healthcare workerss (first dose), 27,13,144 HCWs (second dose), 55,70,230 frontline workers (first dose) and 834 FLWs (second dose), 71,896 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (first dose) and 5,22,458 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years. On March 2, total 7,68,730 vaccine doses were given, out of which, 6,52,501 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 10,527 sessions for first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 1,16,229 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine.

Also read: Sustainability can drive companies' profitability: Accenture CEO