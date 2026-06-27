Adani airport city project: Construction has commenced around four airports    

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has commenced construction of airport cities around Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow airports after receiving all approvals.

AAHL announced plans to invest more than Rs 20,000 crore in the first phase of developing integrated airport cities across six airports in India, as the company looks to transform airports into commercial and urban hubs beyond aviation.

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The phase 1 development planned across six cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati, spanning 22 million sq. ft., with commencement of construction at four of the sites.

The company has already secured approvals for four projects -- Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Guwahati and remaining approvals in advanced stages. The construction partners were on-boarded across all active projects in the last fiscal FY26 to kick-start the world at a faster pace.

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The development will be undertaken by Adani Airport City Ltd (AACL), a wholly owned subsidiary of AAHL. Navi Mumbai masterplan completed for 245 acres with environmental clearance for 35 million sq. ft. and Lucknow masterplan completed for 110 acres.

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Nearly 70% of the investment will be concentrated in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, reflecting the strategic importance of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as India's largest commercial and aviation gateway.

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The proposed airport cities will integrate hotels, office spaces, retail outlets, restaurants, entertainment venues and convention centres within walkable districts connected to airports, metro networks and urban transport systems. According to the company, the model draws inspiration from globally established airport districts such as Singapore Changi, Dubai International, Amsterdam Schiphol and Seoul Incheon.

Unlike conventional real estate projects, the Airport City model is designed as an extension of the airport ecosystem rather than standalone commercial developments. By combining hospitality, workplaces, retail, entertainment and convention infrastructure within a single master-planned environment, AAHL expects the projects to generate economic activity while enhancing passenger convenience.

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