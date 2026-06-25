After infrastructure and green energy push, Adani Group eyes its next big energy bet

The Adani Group has unveiled plans to enter India's nuclear power sector, setting a target of building 10 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power capacity by 2035 as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the country's long-term energy security and expand its presence across the entire energy value chain.

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Speaking at the group's 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday (June 24), Chairman Gautam Adani said land has already been identified for the proposed venture, Adani Atomic Energy, which will complement the conglomerate's existing businesses spanning thermal, renewable, hydroelectric, gas distribution and power transmission.

"Our entry into nuclear energy through Adani Atomic Energy is another confident step towards securing India's long-term energy future," Adani said. "With land identified and a 10 GW targeted capacity by 2035, we are positioning ourselves early to serve the growing national demand for clean, round-the-clock power."

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Bet on firm, clean power

The announcement marks Adani Group's formal entry into nuclear energy at a time when India is looking to diversify its electricity mix to meet rising demand while reducing carbon emissions. Unlike solar and wind power, nuclear energy provides uninterrupted baseload electricity, making it an important component of the country's long-term clean energy strategy.

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Adani said the group aims to build an integrated energy platform capable of delivering reliable and affordable power while reducing dependence on imported fuels and improving India's energy resilience amid an increasingly uncertain global environment.

He noted that energy security has returned to the forefront of national policy as geopolitical tensions reshape global fuel markets.

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Massive investments across the energy chain

The nuclear push comes alongside aggressive expansion across Adani's conventional and clean energy businesses.

According to the chairman, the group invested more than ₹1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during FY26, accounting for over 30% of India's total new private-sector capital expenditure.

Adani Power is currently executing what the company describes as India's largest private-sector power expansion programme, involving investments exceeding ₹2 lakh crore. The company aims to increase its installed generation capacity to 45 GW within the next five years.

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The group is also strengthening its transmission network. Adani Energy Solutions' transmission order book has grown to ₹72,000 crore, supported by projects such as the Khavda-South Olpad high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission corridor. The company said it remains the country's only private-sector player with proven HVDC capabilities.

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Hydro, gas and digital expansion

Beyond nuclear power, the conglomerate is expanding its clean energy footprint through a partnership with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation to jointly develop 5,000 MW of hydropower capacity.

Its city gas distribution arm, Adani Total Gas, has crossed 1.1 million piped natural gas household connections, with further expansion planned to meet growing demand for cleaner fuels.

The group is also investing heavily in digital infrastructure. Adani said its data centre business is targeting a 3 GW platform by 2030 and has signed a binding agreement with Google for a gigawatt-scale data centre project in Visakhapatnam.

Strong financial position backs expansion

Adani said the group's financial performance provides the confidence to undertake its ambitious capital expenditure plans.

For FY26, the Adani portfolio reported consolidated revenue of ₹2.92 lakh crore, up 7.4% year-on-year. EBITDA rose to ₹94,834 crore, while profit after tax increased 13.9% to ₹46,376 crore.

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"These record numbers give us the financial strength, liquidity and confidence to fund our ambitious capex plans and continue building at unmatched scale across India's core infrastructure sectors," Adani said.

Beyond the energy business, Adani Ports handled over 500 million tonnes of cargo during the year and remains on track to achieve 1 billion tonnes by 2030. The group also inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport and expanded its airport network with a new terminal in Guwahati.

Closing his address, Adani said the conglomerate would continue investing despite global uncertainties, positioning infrastructure and energy as central pillars of India's long-term economic growth.

"So let this be the year we are remembered for what we built. We built—when it was hardest to build. We believed—when it was hardest to believe," he said.

The proposed nuclear power business, he said, represents an early move to meet India's future demand for dependable, low-carbon electricity.

(With PTI inputs)

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