Tata leads, Reliance dominates, Adani expands: India's new corporate order, reveals Hurun India 500

India's corporate landscape is increasingly being defined by three business giants — the Tata Group, Reliance Industries and the Adani Group. The latest 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 Report, released by Burgundy Private, Axis Bank's private banking business, and Hurun India, highlights how these conglomerates continue to shape the country's economic and business landscape through distinct growth strategies and sectoral strengths.

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While the Tata Group emerged as India's most valuable business house by aggregate value, Reliance Industries retained its position as the country's most valuable company. Meanwhile, the Adani Group continued to expand its footprint across sectors, reinforcing its status as one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates.

Tata Group tops

According to the report, the Tata Group retained its position as India's most valuable business house, with 14 companies featuring in the Hurun India 500 rankings. Together, these companies command a combined value of about ₹34 lakh crore, making Tata the largest corporate group in the country by aggregate valuation.

The group's strength lies in its diversification. Its portfolio spans information technology, automobiles, retail, financial services, consumer products, hospitality and aviation. Companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Titan, Tata Motors, Trent, Tata Consumer Products and Indian Hotels Company continue to contribute significantly to the group's overall valuation.

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The report noted that Tata's broad-based presence across sectors has helped it maintain leadership despite cyclical challenges in individual industries.

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India's most valuable company

While Tata leads at the group level, Reliance Industries continues to dominate at the company level.

The report ranked Reliance as India's most valuable company for the fifth consecutive year, with a valuation of approximately ₹19.36 lakh crore. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate remains a dominant force across energy, telecommunications, retail and digital services.

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Reliance's transformation over the past decade has been driven by the rapid growth of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail, which have complemented its traditional oil-to-chemicals business. This diversified model has enabled the company to retain its leadership position despite volatility in global energy markets.

The report highlighted Reliance's ability to combine scale, consumer reach and technological innovation, making it one of the most influential companies in Corporate India.

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On an expansion drive

The Adani Group has emerged as a key challenger in India's corporate hierarchy, expanding rapidly across infrastructure, logistics, energy, utilities, airports and real estate.

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The report identified Adani Properties among the fastest-growing companies in terms of valuation growth. The group's continued investments in infrastructure and energy projects have strengthened its position across multiple sectors.

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Over the past few years, the conglomerate has significantly broadened its presence beyond ports and power, becoming an important player in airports, data centres, renewable energy and logistics.

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Three distinct business models

The report highlights three distinct models of value creation in Corporate India.

The Tata Group represents diversified and balanced growth across a broad portfolio of businesses. Reliance showcases the power of a dominant flagship company supported by consumer-facing and technology-driven businesses. Adani reflects an infrastructure-led growth strategy focused on sectors critical to India's long-term development.

Together, these conglomerates account for a substantial share of India's corporate value and influence. As the country's economy continues to expand and sectors such as renewable energy, digital services, manufacturing and infrastructure attract greater investment, the competition among Tata, Reliance and Adani is expected to play a central role in shaping India's next phase of corporate growth.

The 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 Report suggests that while the balance of power may continue to evolve, these three groups remain at the heart of India's emerging corporate order.