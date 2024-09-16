Adani Group condemns fake press releases on threatening protestors in Kenya, warns against 'malicious intent'

The Adani Group has refuted a fake press release on the group’s statement, which was doing rounds in social media ‘warning Kenyan protestors of serious consequences’. The release also threatened to release ‘names of government and individual stakeholders, who got bribes from the company for its projects in Kenya’.

Needless to say, the release started doing rounds on social media with users sending it across.

In an official statement, Adani Group said certain vested interests with malicious intent are circulating multiple fraudulent press releases, including one titled “Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats”, related to our presence in Kenya.

"We categorically state that neither the Adani Group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any press releases related to Kenya. We strongly condemn this deceitful act and urge everyone to disregard these fake fraudulent releases completely. We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives," it said.

We encourage the media and influencers to verify facts and sources before publishing or broadcasting any articles or news on the Adani Group, a Adani spokesperson said.

The Adani Group said the company posts all press releases on its mentioned websites.

Adani’s projects in Kenya

Even as the Kenyan government till days ago faced demonstrations and resistance from unions against the handover of the management of the country’s main airport to Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, it has confirmed that the conglomerate would build power transmission lines.

According to an economic advisor to the country’s president, Kenya has awarded a public-private partnership concession to build power transmission lines to Adani Group and a unit of the African Development Bank. As per David Ndii, chief economic adviser to President William Ruto, the concession amounts to $1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, Kenyan aviation union workers have ended their protest against the proposed takeover of Nairobi's main airport by the Adani Group. The protest lasted for several days and was called off after negotiations between the union and government officials.

The workers had raised concerns about job security and working conditions under the new management. However, assurances from the government and Adani Group led to the resolution of the dispute.