Adani Group gets $1.3 billion concession to build power lines in Kenya

Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
Corporate
Kenya has awarded a public-private partnership concession to build power transmission lines to Adani Group and a unit of the African Development Bank.

Adani Group gets concession from Kenyan govt to build power lines

Even as the Kenyan government till days ago faced demonstrations and resistance from unions against the handover of the management of the country’s main airport to Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, it has confirmed that the conglomerate would build power transmission lines. 

According to an economic advisor to the country’s president, Kenya has awarded a public-private partnership concession to build power transmission lines to Adani Group and a unit of the African Development Bank. As per David Ndii, chief economic adviser to President William Ruto, the concession amounts to $1.3 billion. 

“The government through KETRACO has awarded PPP concessions to Adani and Africa50 to build NEW transmission lines. They are hiring their project teams. The cost of these transmission lines is $1.3b that we do not have to borrow,” Ndii said. 

Africa50 is an infrastructure investment offshoot of the African Development Bank.

Meanwhile, Kenyan aviation union workers have ended their protest against the proposed takeover of Nairobi's main airport by the Adani Group. The protest lasted for several days and was called off after negotiations between the union and government officials.

The workers had raised concerns about job security and working conditions under the new management. However, assurances from the government and Adani Group led to the resolution of the dispute.

The proposed takeover is part of Adani's plans to expand its footprint in the aviation sector globally. The agreement is expected to bring in significant investments and improvements to the airport's infrastructure.

Government officials have welcomed the end of the protest and expressed optimism about the future of the airport under Adani's management. The takeover is still subject to regulatory approvals.

Published on: Sep 16, 2024, 8:44 AM IST
