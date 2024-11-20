Adani Group plans to spend $2 bn to set up Mumbai’s largest convention centre; take on Jio World: Report

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is reportedly planning to spend around $2 billion to set up Mumbai’s largest international convention centre (ICC), which will put it in direct competition with Reliance Jio’s World convention centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

According to a report in Livemint, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has given its nod to the design of the centre that the group is planning to set up near the international airport. Approval for the detailed blueprint is expected in two months, the report quoted sources.

The hub will be located at the western suburb of Vile Parle, close to the airport. The centre will host a five-star hotel with 275 rooms, the report stated.

The Adani hub is expected to span 1.5 million sq ft, and will be able to accommodate 15,000-20,000 people. In comparison, the Jio World centre covers 1 million sq ft. The Adani centre is expected to have a total indoor area of 1.2 million sq ft with 0.3 million sq. ft for vehicle parking and other purposes.

Even though Adani Realty owns the group’s real estate projects, it is Adani Airport Holdings that is reported to own and manage the property. The group manages 11 airports in the country.

Convention centres host conferences and exhibitions that help in promoting a country’s trade and export potential by bringing local players to the same table as global buyers. New Delhi’s Yashobhoomi, owned by the government, and Birla Matoshree in Mumbai are some of the most well-known centres in India.