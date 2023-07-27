Adani Group's Mundra port accelerates dispatch of containers; surpasses pre-Biparjoy levels

Adani Group-owned Mundra port in Gujarat has accelerated the dispatch of containers after Cyclone Biparjoy's operational disruption. "The average number of TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) handled by rail at the Mundra port has crossed 5,300 in July, surpassing the pre-Cyclone Biparjoy levels of around 4,900," Adani Group said in a statement.

Group company Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) operates the Mundra Port which is the largest integrated transport utility in India. The cyclone disrupted operations and caused unavoidable operational downtime for around six days.

The number of double stack container trains has also increased by 33 per cent post-cyclone, accelerating their clearance from the port, the statement further said. "These figures show the resilience and preparedness of Mundra port in handling Cyclone Biparjoy, which unleashed its wrath on Gujarat in the month of June," it said.

“Thanks to its well-prepared response and prompt action, the port focused on restoring operations and emerged stronger than ever,” the statement said. “Container vessels are now able to berth upon arrival, reducing congestion and delays.”

The pendency of containers in the yard has come down to a reasonable level, with dispatches seeing a notable increase especially on the rail side, as per the statement. Post-cyclone, on July 2, the port berthed the longest vessel MV MSC Hamburg, with a length of 399 m and width of 54 m, with a carrying capacity of 15,908 TEU.

Mundra is the largest container handling port in India, having handled more than 6.6 million TEUs in FY23, making it an integral gateway to the north and central parts of the country. Despite the disruption due to the cyclone, the port posted a commendable growth of 4.4 per cent year-on-year in Q1 FY24 in container handling.

A new berth, "T3", with a capacity of 0.8 million TEUs, is set to be commissioned in Q3 of FY23.

Also Read: Foxconn unit in talks with Tamil Nadu govt for a new plant, $200 mn investment: Report