On May 4, 2026, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld Adani Group's resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL), rejecting a challenge from Vedanta. The underlying deal: Adani Enterprises' Rs. 14,535 crore bid for the bankrupt infrastructure giant had been earlier approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 17th March. JAL had defaulted on Rs. 57,185 crore in debt. Adani acquired the entire company for Rs. 14,535 crore, roughly 25 paise on the rupee.

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Even though Vedanta had bid higher in numerical terms, Adani walked away with 89% approval from the Committee of Creditors as it offered Rs.6,000 crore upfront, with the balance payable within two years. As compared to a five-year payment plan of Vedanta.

What did that money buy?

The short answer: 3,985 acres of prime NCR land and control over the corridor connecting Delhi to its next international airport.

This is not agricultural land on the city's outskirts, but integrated parcels on two of the most strategically important growth corridors in the region, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway.

Here is what sits on them:

Jaypee Greens and Wishtown, large premium residential townships already populated and anchoring the Noida-Greater Noida corridor. Functional, high-value assets with an established buyer base and immediate commercial relevance.

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Jaypee International Sports City was developed on the Yamuna Expressway, including the Buddh International Circuit, India's only Formula 1 track. The circuit has sat largely unused since 2013, a world-class asset idled by JAL's financial collapse. At full activation, it becomes an entertainment, hospitality, and commercial anchor for the entire belt.

The toll road to Jewar through JAL's stake in Yamuna Expressway Tolling Ltd, Adani now controls the primary artery connecting Delhi to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Stalled housing inventory of projects, including Jaypee Country Homes, Krown Plots, Yamuna Vihar Plots, and others that have been frozen in legal and financial limbo for years.

Beyond real estate, the deal also transfers 6.5 million tonnes of cement capacity and operational limestone mines, mostly located near Satna, Madhya Pradesh, with some located in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

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For over a decade, JAL's bankruptcy cast a long shadow over the Yamuna Expressway belt. Buyers stayed away, prices stagnated, and projects froze mid-construction.

But things are likely to move quickly.

Adani group is likely to deploy the upfront Rs.6,000 crore to clear RERA dues, settle legal disputes, deliver stalled units and sanitise titles that have historically kept serious buyers away.

Secondly, the Formula 1 circuit and surrounding Sports City infrastructure will be activated as commercial anchors. A functioning entertainment and hospitality zone on the Yamuna Expressway directly drives demand and pricing for the residential and plot inventory surrounding it.