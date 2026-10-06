‘Hate to see them having it…’: US monitors situation around suspected plague case in Russia

US President Donald Trump separately said Washington would help Russia deal with the disease. "Well, I hate to see them having it," he said, adding, "It's a rough disease." Trump said, "We'll help…Anybody that has that kind ⁠of ​a problem, we're always will ​to help."

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The worker at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute, identified by Russian media as 28-year-old Daria Shipilova, died two days after being admitted to a hospital outside Irkutsk on September 29. Russian health authorities described the cause of death as pneumonia of unknown or undetermined origin.

Local media reported that pneumonic plague may have been responsible, but Russian authorities have not confirmed a plague infection. Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said tests found no microorganisms linked to the woman’s professional activities and that no new illnesses had been reported among institute employees.

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The inpatient facility where Shipilova was reportedly treated was placed under quarantine, while nearly 200 people who had contact with her were reportedly put under medical observation. Staff at the research institute were also isolated inside the facility, according to reports.

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Russian authorities have urged the public not to rely on rumours. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said people should follow statements from Rospotrebnadzor, which is handling the investigation. Kobzev said the sanitary-epidemiological situation was currently stable.

The US State Department said many details remained unconfirmed and urged Russian authorities to share accurate information quickly and openly. The World Health Organization also said no cause of death had been officially confirmed.

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Pneumonic plague is caused by the same bacterium as bubonic plague and can spread through respiratory droplets. Medical experts said rapid antibiotic treatment is important to prevent fatalities.

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If confirmed, the case would be Russia’s first recorded human plague infection in a decade. The last confirmed case was in 2016, when a 10-year-old boy in the Altai Republic contracted plague after contact with a marmot. He survived after treatment.