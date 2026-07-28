Beyond low-cost, IndiGo is quietly building a premium airline business

Premium travel

One of the biggest changes has been the rollout of '6E Ways to Fly', a new fare structure designed to cater to different traveller segments. Instead of offering a single low-cost product, IndiGo now provides multiple fare options—Saver, Flexi, UpFront, IndiGoStretch and IndiGoStretch+—allowing passengers to pay for added comfort, flexibility and convenience.

The airline has also expanded IndiGoStretch, its premium seating product, alongside the introduction of UpFront seats. These offerings are aimed at business travellers and customers willing to pay extra for a better flying experience without moving to a traditional full-service airline.

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For long-haul operations, the airline has introduced upgraded onboard services, including premium meals, comfort amenities such as eye masks and sleep kits, streaming-based inflight entertainment and dedicated IndiGoStretch cabins featuring a 2-2 seating configuration.

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International expansion

The premium push is closely tied to IndiGo's global expansion strategy.

During FY26, the airline entered the long-haul international market by launching services to the UK and Eastern Europe, while also becoming the first Indian airline to induct the Airbus A321XLR, enabling longer non-stop routes. It also launched direct flights to Athens, connected India to Siem Reap in Cambodia, resumed mainland China operations and added routes including Kolkata-Shanghai, Delhi-Colombo, Delhi-Krabi and Mumbai-Fujairah.

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Management says the next decade will represent the airline's biggest phase of international expansion as it invests in fleet, technology, infrastructure and talent to build a global aviation network originating from India.

Technological investment

Alongside premium products, IndiGo is investing heavily in digital services.

Its AI-powered assistant 6Eskai handled more than 1.54 million customer interactions in May 2026 across web, IVR and WhatsApp channels, achieving a 96% containment rate. The airline also expanded its BluChip loyalty programme to over 11 million members, while introducing digital disruption management tools such as 6E Rebook and Plan B, which automatically help passengers during delays and cancellations.

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Q1 results

InterGlobe Aviation reported a consolidated net loss of ₹238 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with a profit of ₹2,176 crore a year earlier, as sharply higher fuel costs weighed on profitability. Revenue from operations rose 20% year-on-year to ₹24,584 crore, driven by strong travel demand, but total expenses jumped 34% to ₹25,853 crore. Aircraft fuel costs surged 86% to ₹10,833 crore, while the EBITDAR margin narrowed to 15.6% from 28%. IndiGo expanded its network to 97 domestic and 46 international destinations and ended the quarter with a fleet of 432 aircraft. Despite higher debt, the airline maintained a strong liquidity position with total cash of ₹52,885 crore.

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Financial muscle to back the strategy

IndiGo's premium expansion is supported by a strong balance sheet.

The airline reported ₹895 billion in total income during FY26, with revenue from operations rising to ₹850 billion, and joined the ranks of global airlines generating around US$10 billion in annual revenue. Liquidity stood at over ₹516 billion, providing the financial flexibility to invest in aircraft, technology and customer experience.

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Looking ahead, IndiGo plans to increase the share of owned and finance-leased aircraft from around 20% of its current fleet to 30-40% of a projected 600-aircraft fleet by 2030.

The strategy reflects a clear evolution: rather than abandoning its low-cost roots, IndiGo is layering premium services, international connectivity and digital innovation on top of its cost-efficient model, positioning itself to compete for a wider spectrum of travellers in India's rapidly expanding aviation market.