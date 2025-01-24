Amul milk: Prices of Gold, Taaza, Tea Special milk reduced by Rs 1

scorecardresearch
NEWS

Amul milk prices slashed by Rs 1: Prices cut for 1-litre packs of Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, and Amul Tea Special.

Amul has announced a reduction in the price of its 1-litre milk packs, including Gold, Taaza, and Tea Special variants, by Rs 1. This price cut is applicable exclusively to the 1-litre packs. 

The price cut was confirmed by Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

Following the price revision, the cost of a one-litre pouch of Amul Gold milk will decrease from Rs 66 to Rs 65. The price of Amul Tea Special milk will now be Rs 61 per litre, down from Rs 62. Similarly, Amul Taaza milk will be available at Rs 53 per litre, reduced from Rs 54.

In June 2024, Amul had previously increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre. Following Amul's price hike, Mother Dairy also raised its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

Published on: Jan 24, 2025, 4:40 PM IST
