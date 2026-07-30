Anand Mahindra says 1 in 4 iPhones are now made in India; announces ₹15,000 cr Nagpur investment

"In fact, today, approximately a quarter of all iPhones are manufactured in India. That is not just a statistic. It tells us something about how India's role in global manufacturing is changing," Mahindra said. "In an uncertain world, India is not merely coping. India is gaining relevance."

He said India's large domestic market, skilled workforce, political stability and strategic flexibility have strengthened its position as companies worldwide diversify their manufacturing bases and reconfigure supply chains.

Drawing a parallel with India's rise, Mahindra said his own company has also benefited from the changing global landscape, posting one of its strongest years and stepping up investments in innovation and manufacturing.

₹15,000 crore investment in Nagpur

Mahindra also announced plans to invest ₹15,000 crore over the next 10 years in Nagpur, calling it one of the company's largest prospective investments and a strong vote of confidence in India's manufacturing future as the country cements its position in global supply chains.

Advertisement

He said the global economy is moving away from traditional globalisation towards more selective partnerships, with companies reconfiguring supply chains in search of countries that offer scale, stability, manufacturing capability, talent and trust. According to Mahindra, India is increasingly emerging as a credible answer because of its large domestic market, skilled workforce, political stability and strategic flexibility.

Mahindra linked the group's Nagpur investment to this broader transformation, saying the planned capital expenditure reflects confidence in both India's long-term manufacturing prospects and Mahindra's own growth trajectory. The investment is among the biggest the company has proposed and is expected to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities over the coming decade.

Alongside expanding manufacturing, Mahindra said the group is significantly increasing its focus on innovation and research. Responding to the perception that Indian companies do not spend enough on R&D, he highlighted that the number of patents granted to Mahindra has risen from 56 to more than 1,300 over the last decade, demonstrating the company's growing innovation pipeline.

Advertisement

He also said Mahindra is "rewriting the rules of mobility and comfort" through its NU_IQ platform, while its innovation engine continues to gain momentum. The company's strong performance over the past year, he added, has been driven by sustained investments in technology, product development and manufacturing.