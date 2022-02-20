Anmol Ambani - A boy with a people-friendly image

When Anmol Ambani was inducted into the board of Reliance Capital in August 2016 as an additional director, he was just 24-years-old.

The eldest son of Anil Ambani, however, had already spent a couple of years by then with some of the financial services businesses of the company, which is currently with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) moved a plea to initiate insolvency proceedings in December last year.

Reliance Capital was once a financial services powerhouse with subsidiaries in key areas including insurance and mutual funds. When Anmol made his entry as an additional director on the board, he was already in the thick of action, having actively participated in internal business reviews.

Anmol had also interacted with joint venture partner Nippon that wanted to increase its stake in the mutual fund and life insurance businesses.

While being actively involved in his father's business, he acquired the image of a people-friendly person who was accessible and was also ready to bring in significant changes in terms of work culture.

"He had the Ambani name with him and was a director in the company but was always accessible to everyone and would always respond with a smile when greeted," said a person who has worked with him closely.

"He brought in many women-friendly practices, especially for new mothers like extended leave or even work from home facility. Reliance Capital was in the BFSI space and still, he brought in a casual attire norm for everyone except the client-facing verticals," he added.

He had a very hands-on approach and used to regularly meet the various CEOs of the subsidiaries, said another person, wishing not to be named.

Born on December 12, 1991, Anmol studied in Mumbai's Cathedral and John Connon School till class 10th and later on joined Seven Oaks School, United Kingdom. He did BSC in Management from Warwick Business School, UK.

Between completion of school and starting undergraduate studies, he did a summer internship with Reliance Mutual Fund (RMF) for a couple of months, working with the research department of the fund house.

Meanwhile, as per information available on the website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Anmol holds directorships in three companies - Kyzer Estate Private Limited, Kyzer Pursuits Private Limited, Mandke Foundation - and an LLP named Risee Kubo LLP.