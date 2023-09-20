Asia Healthcare Holdings expands its portfolio with AINU acquisition

Single specialty healthcare delivery platform Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH) has acquired a majority stake in the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), a specialised hospital network dedicated to urology and nephrology care. AINU operates across four cities and is known for its work in robotic urology surgery.

In this strategic acquisition, AHH is investing Rs 600 crore through a combination of primary and secondary funding. This strategic step signifies AHH's expansion into its fourth specialty, positioning itself as the largest and sole single-specialty healthcare delivery platform in India and the broader Asian subcontinent.

"AINU not only adds a new specialty to the AHH platform but also strengthens our vision of scaling the single specialty healthcare delivery ecosystem in the country. India is among the top three nations globally that have the highest incidence of urological disorders. The high incidence of diabetes and hypertension is also accelerating the prevalence of chronic kidney disease. We aim to bridge the demand-supply gap in the Urology and Nephrology specialty healthcare delivery in the country," said Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings.

AHH, established in 2017, is playing a significant role in several domains, including oncology (CTSI), women and children's (Motherhood Hospitals), and IVF and fertility (Nova IVF).

AINU was founded in 2013 by a team of urologists and nephrologists led by Dr. C. Mallikarjuna and Dr. P. C. Reddy. With seven hospitals located in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri, and Chennai, AINU boasts over 500 beds and has provided care to more than 400,000 patients, performing over 50,000 procedures.

AINU also has a record of over 1,000 successful robotic surgeries. Additionally, the Nephrology Department offers comprehensive services for acute, chronic, and end-stage renal diseases, equipped with state-of-the-art dialysis units employing high-end hemodiafiltration (HDF) machines to ensure superior clinical outcomes.

"Indians have a high incidence of kidney stones and non-cancerous prostate enlargement issues. Increasingly, we have observed a rise in the incidence of urological cancer in the last decade. Cancer of the prostate and bladder is becoming more common. Our team has performed over 1,000 robotic surgeries for urological cancers," said Dr. C. Mallikarjun, Chief Consultant Urologist and Managing Director, AINU.

"We are making robotic urology surgery accessible to patients not just in urban India but also in Tier 2 cities. Broadly, we see a higher incidence of uro-oncolog, urogynaecology, and paediatric urology in the years ahead," he said.

India recorded approximately Rs 1.89 crore in nephrology and urology procedures in 2022, and this specialty is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8-9% over the next five years, making it one of the fastest-growing medical fields in the country. India has approximately 6,000 qualified urologists and 3,500 nephrologists, with around 350 urologists and 250 nephrologists graduating annually.

The rise of laparoscopic, endoscopic, and robotic surgical options presents AINU with compelling growth prospects, allowing expansion into metropolitan areas and tier 2 cities across the country.

"Around 10 per cent of the Indian population suffers from chronic kidney disease, and every year over one lakh cases of renal failure are reported, which makes nephrology care a key focus area for patients in India. With the increase in chronic kidney diseases, technological advancements in dialysis and transplants are much needed to improve clinical outcomes and provide better patient care," said Dr. P.C. Reddy, Senior Urologist and Executive Director, AINU.

