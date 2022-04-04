Bajaj Auto records 20% decline in March sales

Bajaj Auto achieved total sales of 2,97,188 units in month of March 2022 compared to 3,69,448 units in March 2021, recording a decline of 20 per cent. Total sales include domestic sale of 1,26,752 units and export of 1,70,436 units.

For FY22, the company's total sales stood higher by 8 per cent at 43,08,433 units compared to corresponding period of previous year. For FY22, domestic sales declined 6 per cent to 18,01,807 units while exports rose 22 per cent to 25,06,626 units.

In its two-wheeler category, the company witnessed a 41 per cent decline in domestic sales in March compared the last year. Whereas, in the commercial vehicles category, domestic sales increased by 15 per cent, from 17,158 units sold last year to 19,671 units in March 2022. Commercial vehicles saw a total sales growth of 4 per cent YoY.



The company also reported a 9 per cent decline in its two-wheeler sales for FY22 -- from 18,09,375 units in FY21 to 16,41,084 units.

For FY22, Bajaj sold 1,60,723 units of commercial vehicles domestically, reporting a growth of 47 per cent YoY.