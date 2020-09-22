BDR Pharma to launch 800 mg of Favipiravir for coronavirus treatment in India

BDR Pharmaceutical will launch a higher strength version of its Favipiravir tablet (800 mg), BDFAVI, for treatment of patients with mild to moderate coronavirus disease. As of now, Favipiravir tablets are available in 200 mg and 400 mg versions. The 800 mg version is an attempt to reduce the pill burden on patients to 30 for a 14-day course. Reducing the number of tablets is expected to increase patient compliance and experience.

In case of Favipiravir 200 mg, a patient has to take a total of 122 tablets in a 14-day course, while the number of pills reduces to 61 in 400 mg.

The drug maker said that the drug has been inspected by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and it is expected to get clearance soon. "We have been inspected by the DCGI and our samples have been approved in the lab. We are expecting the clearance anytime this week," said Dharmesh Shah, Chairman of BDR Pharmaceuticals, reported Moneycontrol.

"The patient has to take a loading dose of 3,600 mg on day one, followed by 1,600 mg on the remaining days, so 800 mg will be a convenient dose," Shah further stated.

BDR Pharma has already launched 200 mg and 400 mg versions of Favipiravir tablet, under brand name BDFAVI, and it supplies the drug to Sun Pharma, Brinton Pharmaceuticals and Blue Cross Laboratories, as per the report.

Favipiravir is an antiviral agent that was initially discovered and developed because of its activity against another RNA (ribonucleic acid) virus, the influenza virus. It has shown to hasten clinical recovery in COVID -19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

As of now, around 10 players -- Glenmark, Cipla, Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's and others -- are selling Favipiravir tablets in the market.

By Chitranjan Kumar

