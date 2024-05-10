Bijith Bhaskar steps down as ICICI Bank Cards and Payments head

ICICI Bank on Friday said that Bijith Bhaskar has resigned from his position. Bhaskar had been heading divisions like cards, payment solutions, e-commerce ecosystem, and consumer finance at ICICI Bank. This had marked the end of his 21 years tenure with the bank.

Bhaskar ranks as one of the senior management personnel in the organization. His resignation was officially accepted by the bank on the same day, as confirmed through the bank's filing with the stock exchange.



As per Bhaskar's resignation letter, his decision to leave ICICI Bank was driven by purely personal reasons and he intends to pursue different opportunities beyond the bank. He did not elaborate further on the nature of these opportunities, but clarified that his departure wasn't motivated by any professional dissatisfaction.



Over the course of his two-decade-long association with ICICI Bank, Bhaskar handled a range of key portfolios. His key functions included managing consumer finance, driving the bank's e-commerce initiatives, and steering payment solutions. The card division also fell under his purview, marking him as an integral part of the bank's operations.

Last month, the country's second-largest private bank acknowledged a data glitch. Around 17,000 newly-issued credit cards were affected when they got linked to wrong accounts in the bank's digital systems. They fixed the error quickly and reported no misuse of the cards.