Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket next on Mukesh Ambani's disruption list?

Mukesh Ambani is reportedly taking aim at Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket as Reliance Retail quietly tests the waters in the quick commerce race.

According to The Economic Times, Reliance has already launched pilot programs via JioMart in Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru, signaling its intent to shake up the fast-paced delivery market. With plans for a nationwide rollout, Reliance is gearing up for a head-on collision with the biggest names in India’s booming quick commerce sector.

Related Articles

The initial phase, the report adds, focuses on grocery deliveries, but Reliance plans to expand into value fashion and electronics, including smartphones and laptops. Unlike competitors, who rely on dark stores and neighborhood warehouses, Reliance will fulfill orders from its vast retail network, including Reliance Digital and Trends stores.

The goal is to deliver most orders within 10-15 minutes, using its logistics arm, Grab, for fulfillment. This strategy will allow Reliance to tap into its existing infrastructure rather than building new facilities, setting it apart from its rivals.

Reliance also plans to stand out by waiving delivery, platform, and surge fees—a major advantage over competitors like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, which typically charge for these services, claims the report. BT could not independently verify the report. The company is set to roll out its service in 1,150 cities across 5,000 pin codes by the end of the month.

The quick commerce market is on a rapid growth trajectory. A recent report by CLSA reveals that platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart are outpacing traditional FMCG giants like Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Marico. The report notes that HUL and Marico, once dominant in urban markets, are now facing stiff competition as quick commerce platforms undercut prices and deliver faster.

CLSA rated both HUL and Marico as "underperform," while rating Zomato, which owns Blinkit, as "outperform," highlighting the potential of the quick commerce sector to reshape consumer habits.

Reliance's aggressive push into this space could significantly escalate the competition, especially as it targets the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, where quick commerce is now one of the fastest-growing channels.