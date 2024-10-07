Blinkit launches GST invoicing feature for businesses, offering up to 28% input credit

Blinkit has rolled out a feature that allows businesses to add their GSTIN (Goods and Services Tax Identification Number) while purchasing products on the platform. According to CEO Albinder Dhindsa, this update is in response to customer demand, especially from businesses making high-value purchases like electronics. With the addition of GST invoices, companies can now claim up to 28 per cent in GST input credit on their purchases.

Related Articles

The new feature lets users add their GSTIN directly in the Blinkit app, allowing them to receive GST-compliant invoices. This is especially useful for businesses looking to reduce their overall costs by claiming GST input credits. For example, if a company buys products that fall under the 28 per cent GST bracket, they can claim that percentage back as input credit.

How it works

-During checkout, users will see an option to "Add GSTIN."

-Once the GSTIN is added, a GST-compliant invoice is generated for that transaction.

-The invoice reflects the GST input credit the buyer can claim, which could go up to 28 per cent depending on the product category.



For many businesses, the ability to claim GST input credit is a critical factor when making high-value purchases. This update makes Blinkit more attractive to business buyers, particularly for items subject to higher GST rates.

Dhindsa encouraged users to try the feature and share their feedback.