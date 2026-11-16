BT BIG STORY: AI helps, but concierge is still a very human business

The caller wanted a VIP darshan for his parents at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. But he spoke Gujarati, and his request did not come across clearly.

“He had made money in business. But he couldn’t communicate in English, and that was the whole problem,” Bhangay says. “He had everything and still felt he didn’t belong.”

Bhangay took the call and handled the whole trip: the travel, the hotel, and the darshan. The man became a member and, Bhangay says, a client for life.

The episode captures a challenge for concierge firms as they automate more of their work. While technology can help fulfil a request, but understanding the person making it may still require human judgement.

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Curating lifestyle

From a champagne breakfast at Everest base camp to Wimbledon tickets secured in 48 hours and a same-weekend table at a three-Michelin-star restaurant, Bhangay has built a business around making the improbable feel routine. Indian wealth, he says, is less about owning and more about validation, proof that “we have made it”. Often, that proof is access to places or to people.

Bhangay founded Indulge, a members-only concierge service, with Advita Bihani in Goa in 2022. Members pay Rs 4 lakh a year for a team on WhatsApp, 24/7, that handles travel, dining, access, sourcing and anything else legal. The company says it operates in more than 180 countries.

In September, Indulge announced that it had closed a $1 million pre-Series A round. It had raised a similar amount the previous year. The latest fundraise will help the company expand into Malaysia, South Africa, Dubai and the US, and spend more on artificial intelligence.

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The bet is that AI will absorb the routine work—checking availability, drafting options, pre-filling details—so the team can focus on the requests that turn on judgement, relationships and, as with the client from Gujarat, belonging.

“AI,” says Bhangay, “will help us eliminate human error.”

He is not alone. From Mumbai to Menlo Park, AI is altering workflows of lifestyle and concierge companies, though in different ways, and even bringing new companies into the segment. Meta’s Muse can book travel, make appointments, and shop on a user’s behalf.

Aprameya Radhakrishna is building Littl, an AI assistant that he says can “run your life”. At Quintessentially, AI is helping teams research faster, organise information and streamline routine processes. Les Concierges and Club Concierge have been using an AI assistant called Mira since early 2025.

Currency of time

For decades, the concierge business has rested on a simple trade. The ultra-wealthy have money, but no time. “What they have the least of is time,” Bhangay says. So they pay someone to absorb the friction.

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India is producing such people quickly. According to The Wealth Report 2026 by global real estate consultancy Knight Frank, the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) in India rose 63% between 2021 and 2026, from just over 12,000 to nearly 20,000. Globally, the number of UHNWIs—people worth more than $30 million—grew from 551,435 to 713,626 over the same period.

The US accounted for 41% of the increase.

India’s growing UHNWIs population offers concierge firms a larger pool of potential customers. But wealth alone does not explain the appeal of these services. Visa’s Affluent Economy 2025–26 white paper points to a difference in booking behaviour. While emerging affluent people depend heavily on online travel agencies, the ultra-elite—those spending more than Rs 6 lakh a month on discretionary purchases—are more likely to plan travel through a concierge, agent, or private club, says the report.

AI changes the economics of that delegation. Once connected to the right systems, it can compare options, make recommendations, complete bookings, and manage amendments with less additional human labour.

That, in turn, can lower the cost of serving each member and improve a company’s bottom line.

Ten Technologies Group’s results illustrate how digital adoption can improve the economics of concierge services. The UK-based concierge and customer-experience company said net revenue for the year ended 31 August 2026 was expected to rise 6% to about £69.7 million. Adjusted free cash flow was expected to reach around £2.1 million, compared with £1.2 million the previous year. Number of active members grew 23% to 461,000, which the company attributed to greater adoption of its digital platforms and channels.

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First-half figures showed operating expenses per member request down 9% and net revenue per employee up 11%. Chief executive Alex Cheatle said the shift to digital service was enabling Ten’s Lifestyle Managers “to serve more members efficiently”.

Dipali Sikand, founder of Les Concierges and Club Concierge, describes a similar productivity gain from their AI assistant Mira, named after her mother. Mira briefs requests, recalls preferences, routes work and drafts replies. “One lifestyle manager now looks after twice as many members than a few years ago,” Sikand says. “The quality of each interaction has gone up…because the time saved on typing now goes into thinking.”

Bhangay, too, is planning around the possibility that technology may change the economics of the business. For Indulge’s expansion beyond India, he has decided to go slow on hiring. “I want to see what the next step [in AI’s development] is looking like,” he says.

AI can help a lifestyle manager work faster and with better information. But knowledge built over years on the ground still has to be earned. Whether members will accept AI as the service itself is a separate question.

AIn’t quite there

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RedBeryl’s experience offers an early test. Founded in 2023 by Manoj Adlakha, RedBeryl launched a customer-facing AI concierge in July 2025 but later shifted AI to the backend. Adlakha says the experience reinforced the importance of personal relationships in serving members.

“The biggest learning has been that our members value a personal relationship more than a new interface,” says Adlakha. “The client-facing AI experience did not attract the appetite we initially expected.”

Members now deal with a dedicated luxury lifestyle manager, while AI works in the background. It organises the brief, recalls what a member has shared—from family context and dietary needs to seating preferences—and prepares recommendations. A human checks whether a plan suits the member and can be delivered before anything is confirmed.

The experiment exposed limits as well as uses. “End-to-end itinerary creation proved among the hardest,” Adlakha says. “Travel at this level depends on judgement and relationships as much as information.” A plan can look convincing on screen and still miss a family’s pace, preferences, or practical needs. By contrast, connecting a member’s previous trips, favourite restaurants, and family tastes has helped the team build context for future recommendations.

At Les Concierges and Club Concierge, Sikand says, Mira listens the way people ask for help: in fragments, voice notes, and forwarded screenshots. “She turns that into a clean brief: who, what, when, for how many, and what matters to this member,” says Sikand.

Mira also keeps every conversation on one record, whether it arrived by email, WhatsApp, or a phone call. “What we do not let her do is confirm anything. Nothing is confirmed to a client until a human has confirmed it,” says Sikand.

Other firms are also using automation, though in different ways. Aspire Lifestyles uses it for request routing, information gathering, workflow management, and some repetitive or transactional tasks, according to Sumit Prakash, Managing Director for India, West Asia, and Africa.

“Technology has helped remove some repetitive administrative work,” he says, “allowing lifestyle managers to focus more on the high-value interactions and requests that require judgement, creativity, and relationship management.”

Concierge work is not limited to travel, access, and exclusive experiences. For some affluent households, it also involves coordinating the everyday tasks that keep a home running. This is another area where technology can help by recording requests, tracking reminders, and keeping routine operations organised.

Pinch, which manages household operations—including errands, staff, vendors and maintenance—for around 350 affluent families, uses software to maintain each family’s history, track open requests, prompt follow-ups, and draft messages. Its plans run from about Rs 10,000 a month to Rs 1.5 lakh a month for a dedicated lifestyle manager.

“No bot talks to our families. Every message they get comes from a person,” says founder and CEO Nitin Mohan Srivastava. The company’s rule, he says, is that “the human is the interface, the technology is the product”.

Srivastava says he learnt what families pay for by reading the conversations of those who had left. None said they no longer needed help. “What they said, in different ways, was ’what am I paying for?’” he says. “They leave when we stop delivering.”

What Pinch delivers is mostly remembering: the car insurance due next week, the geyser that has started making a noise, the plumber who needs chasing.

“That’s the real work of running a home, and it sits in someone’s head,” Srivastava says. Its platform tracks every open request, reminds the manager when something is due and flags a family that has gone quiet.

“A few years ago, a good lifestyle manager was someone with a great memory. Now the system does the remembering,” says Srivastava. The manager’s day goes to what still needs a person: reading a family, handling a difficult conversation with staff, knowing which vendor to call, and which to avoid. “Technology is what lets that one person look after more families, and do it well, without dropping anything,” Srivastava says.

Radhakrishna, whose previous ventures include ride-hailing company TaxiForSure and social-media platform Koo, is pursuing a different, more ambitious model: an AI assistant intended to handle everyday tasks directly, rather than support a human concierge.

“If I see that you’ve booked a flight tomorrow at 9:30, I should say, ’Okay, you need to leave home by 7:30 to be there one hour before the flight,’ and I’ve web checked you in and, you know, Digi Yatra has been done, etc. So have to just reach and scan your face,” says Radhakrishna. “All of it without using three apps. That is what you need.”

He thinks most of what human concierges sell is already within the machine’s reach. “Concierge service with a human, they’re not going to be as fast, they’re not going to be as accurate,” he says. A very high-end concierge might still find a ticket no one else can, he concedes, but for routine requests he sees little reason to pay a premium. “Whatever is publicly available, AI will access.”

Radhakrishna says he is building Littl to be proactive and prompt-less, an AI assistant that can watch for changes, find opportunities, coordinate with people, and act within the permissions given to it. Littl, he says, is being built to run on the user’s phone, with on-device processing and no ads or sale of user data.

The human premium

“I would say that AI understands what you ask for; a great concierge understands what you actually mean,” says Mishti Bose, CEO of Quintessentially India. “AI can recommend restaurants, build an itinerary or suggest ideas for a birthday. But there are many situations where the value lies in knowing why a member is asking for something and what would make it meaningful to them.”

She explains with an example. A client wanted to surprise her son on his birthday by transforming an entire room into a Lego city. More than 35 Lego sets had to be sourced from different locations, delivered within days, and assembled into a miniature world.

An AI tool could have suggested a Lego city for the birthday, listed the sets to buy, even placed the order. But it couldn’t have created the immersive experience the mother wanted for her son. That, Bose thinks, is the distinction. “Information is increasingly democratised by technology. Relationships aren’t,” she says.

The concierge business has changed immensely over the years.

“In 1998 a request was about access and legwork: a passport renewed, a bill paid, a table found, a gift delivered,” says Sikand. “There was no internet to do it for you. The concierge was the internet.”

When Quintessentially started in India, Bose says, members mostly wanted access: a difficult restaurant reservation, a particular hotel, tickets to an event, help planning a holiday. Today a request may look simple and carry a deeper purpose. “A parent may not simply be looking for a chess coach for their child. They may be looking for an experience that could genuinely inspire that child,” says Bose. “We have had a member who wanted his eight-year-old son to learn from Viswanathan Anand, and we were able to arrange private one-to-one coaching.”

Bose calls AI “a very powerful enabler” that helps her teams research faster and streamline routine work, leaving lifestyle managers “more time to focus on the member”. What it cannot supply, Sikand says, is what a concierge learns on the job. “A great concierge has spent years in the real world. They know which hotel manager picks up at midnight, which chef will open the kitchen for a birthday, which visa officer needs which document, and how to rescue an evening when everything has gone wrong,” says Sikand. “That knowledge was earned through rigorous, lived experience, request by request and city by city, across 150+ countries and over decades.” None of that, she says, is in any dataset.

Bhangay has built Indulge on the same premise. He gives the analogy of the watch. A smartwatch has become ubiquitous these days. It does a lot more, and yet “eight out of 10 HNIs still wear a Patek Philippe or a Rolex, and not an Apple Watch”.

Recently, Indulge signed up a well-known AI commentator with 1.3 million Instagram followers, a man whose job is talking about what bots can do. “But he also goes to an old-school concierge and signs up with us,” says Bhangay.

He doesn’t expect the human end of the business to be large. If the market for AI assistants runs into trillions of dollars, he reckons, human personal assistance may be a small share of it, but a substantial market. He is clear about which side of that line he is on.

