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FD rates touch 8.60%: Why splitting ₹10 lakh across deposits may be smarter than one big FD

FD rates touch 8.60%: Why splitting ₹10 lakh across deposits may be smarter than one big FD

With FD rates reaching 8.60%, splitting ₹10 lakh across deposits with different maturities could help investors balance returns and liquidity. FD laddering offers staggered access to funds while reducing the risk of locking all savings into a single tenure.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 5:00 AM IST
FD rates touch 8.60%: Why splitting ₹10 lakh across deposits may be smarter than one big FDFor someone investing ₹10 lakh, an FD ladder can provide staggered access to funds without requiring the premature closure of one large deposit.

Fixed deposit rates of up to 8.60% are attracting investors seeking predictable returns, but putting all their savings into a single deposit may limit financial flexibility. FD laddering, which involves spreading investments across different maturities, can help balance interest income, liquidity and reinvestment risk.

With banks offering competitive fixed deposit (FD) rates across tenures ranging from 444 days to five years, investors face an important question: should they lock their entire savings into the highest-paying deposit or divide the money across multiple FDs?

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For someone investing ₹10 lakh, an FD ladder can provide staggered access to funds without requiring the premature closure of one large deposit.

What is FD laddering?

FD laddering involves dividing an investment into several deposits with different maturity dates.

FD laddering vs one large fixed deposit

Parameter

FD laddering

One large FD

Investment

Split across multiple deposits

Entire amount in one deposit

Maturity

Different dates

Single maturity date

Liquidity

Periodic access to funds

Depends on withdrawal terms

Interest rates

Different rates across tenures

One contracted rate

Reinvestment risk

Spread across maturity dates

Concentrated at maturity

Premature withdrawal

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May need to break only one FD

May need to break the larger FD

Returns

Depends on the rates selected

Depends on the chosen rate

Best suited for

Investors needing flexibility

Investors with a defined investment horizon

For instance, an investor could split ₹10 lakh into four deposits of ₹2.5 lakh each, maturing after approximately 444 days, 555 days, three years and five years.

As each deposit matures, the investor can withdraw the money for planned expenses or reinvest it at prevailing interest rates.

This approach reduces dependence on a single maturity date and provides opportunities to respond to changing interest rates.

MUST READ: Grandparents gift ₹5 lakh to your child? Here's who pays tax on FD interest and mutual fund gains

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How can you split ₹10 lakh?

Investment

FD tenure

Purpose

₹2,50,000

444 days

Near-term liquidity

₹2,50,000

555 days

Medium-term expenses

₹2,50,000

3 years

Long-term savings

₹2,50,000

5 years

Higher long-term rate opportunity

₹10,00,000

Staggered maturities

Liquidity and flexibility

The allocation is illustrative, not a recommendation to select particular banks.

ALSO READ: Federal Bank FD at 7.50% vs Bank of Baroda at 7.45%: Which is better for senior citizens?

Where are FD rates highest?

According to the November 12 rate comparison from Stable Money, small finance banks continue to offer some of the most competitive deposit rates.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.25% annually to regular customers and 8.60% to senior citizens on five-year FDs. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.10% and 8.60%, respectively, on select tenures.

Meanwhile, Bank of Baroda has raised its highest regular depositor rate from 6.75% to 6.85%, with senior citizens eligible for up to 7.35%. Indian Overseas Bank offers 6.75% to regular depositors and 7.25% to seniors on its 444-day FD.

Highest FD interest rates across select banks

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Bank

Regular customers

Senior citizens

Applicable tenure

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

8.25%

8.60%

5 years

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

8.10%

8.60%

Select tenures

Bank of Baroda

6.85%

7.35%

555 days

Indian Overseas Bank

6.75%

7.25%

444 days

ALSO READ: Flat 15% tax on FD interest? SBI proposes major relief for bank depositors ahead of Budget 2027

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 5:00 AM IST
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