FD rates touch 8.60%: Why splitting ₹10 lakh across deposits may be smarter than one big FD

For someone investing ₹10 lakh, an FD ladder can provide staggered access to funds without requiring the premature closure of one large deposit.

What is FD laddering?

FD laddering involves dividing an investment into several deposits with different maturity dates.

FD laddering vs one large fixed deposit

Parameter FD laddering One large FD Investment Split across multiple deposits Entire amount in one deposit Maturity Different dates Single maturity date Liquidity Periodic access to funds Depends on withdrawal terms Interest rates Different rates across tenures One contracted rate Reinvestment risk Spread across maturity dates Concentrated at maturity Premature withdrawal Advertisement May need to break only one FD May need to break the larger FD Returns Depends on the rates selected Depends on the chosen rate Best suited for Investors needing flexibility Investors with a defined investment horizon

For instance, an investor could split ₹10 lakh into four deposits of ₹2.5 lakh each, maturing after approximately 444 days, 555 days, three years and five years.

As each deposit matures, the investor can withdraw the money for planned expenses or reinvest it at prevailing interest rates.

This approach reduces dependence on a single maturity date and provides opportunities to respond to changing interest rates.

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How can you split ₹10 lakh?

Investment FD tenure Purpose ₹2,50,000 444 days Near-term liquidity ₹2,50,000 555 days Medium-term expenses ₹2,50,000 3 years Long-term savings ₹2,50,000 5 years Higher long-term rate opportunity ₹10,00,000 Staggered maturities Liquidity and flexibility

The allocation is illustrative, not a recommendation to select particular banks.

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Where are FD rates highest?

According to the November 12 rate comparison from Stable Money, small finance banks continue to offer some of the most competitive deposit rates.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.25% annually to regular customers and 8.60% to senior citizens on five-year FDs. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.10% and 8.60%, respectively, on select tenures.

Meanwhile, Bank of Baroda has raised its highest regular depositor rate from 6.75% to 6.85%, with senior citizens eligible for up to 7.35%. Indian Overseas Bank offers 6.75% to regular depositors and 7.25% to seniors on its 444-day FD.

Highest FD interest rates across select banks

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Bank Regular customers Senior citizens Applicable tenure Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25% 8.60% 5 years Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.10% 8.60% Select tenures Bank of Baroda 6.85% 7.35% 555 days Indian Overseas Bank 6.75% 7.25% 444 days

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