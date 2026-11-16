Mutual funds: Jio Platforms draws ₹1,161 crore from smallcap funds in October — what's driving interest?

The Reliance Industries-backed digital services company led the fresh-buy list, followed by ITC at ₹571 crore and Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses at ₹489 crore.

The investment pattern points to selective interest in telecom, digital infrastructure, consumer businesses and manufacturing, with fund managers taking positions across different sectors.

Jio Platforms leads fresh investments

Data showed fresh purchases worth ₹16,509 crore across 91 stocks during October, with Jio Platforms accounting for the largest individual allocation by value.

The company's digital ecosystem, spanning telecom connectivity, broadband, enterprise services and digital platforms, provides exposure to India's expanding digital economy.

Jio Platforms' position as a large, unlisted business also makes the reported investment noteworthy, particularly given the regulatory restrictions governing mutual fund investments in unlisted securities. The investment instrument underlying the reported allocation has not been independently established.

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Telecom leads sectoral inflows at ₹1,185 crore

Telecom services emerged as the biggest beneficiary of sectoral allocations, recording net inflows of ₹1,185 crore. Banking followed at ₹771 crore, while industrial manufacturing attracted ₹753 crore.

The allocation to Jio Platforms coincided with strong sector-level inflows into telecom services, although the data does not establish the specific factors driving fund managers' investment decisions.

Beyond telecom, ITC attracted ₹571 crore in fresh investments, emerging as the second-largest fresh-buy position and indicating interest in diversified consumer businesses.

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses ranked third with ₹489 crore, highlighting investment interest in India's industrial manufacturing and supply-chain ecosystem.

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Together, these allocations suggest that fund managers were selectively positioning portfolios across digital infrastructure, consumption and manufacturing rather than concentrating on a single investment theme.

Mutual fund buying extends across market segments

The broader mutual fund investment trend remained positive in October.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services' latest Fund Folio – Indian Mutual Fund Tracker, mutual funds were net buyers in 32 of the 50 Nifty stocks, representing 64% of the benchmark's constituents.

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The buying extended to midcap and smallcap equities, with mutual funds emerging as net buyers in 62 stocks within the Nifty Midcap 100 and 61 stocks within the Nifty Smallcap 100.

Among largecap companies, Max Healthcare recorded the highest month-on-month increase in mutual fund shareholdings at 15.6%, followed by ITC at 13.3%.

In the midcap segment, Rail Vikas Nigam led with a 25.4% increase, followed by Tube Investments at 18.4%.

Among Nifty Smallcap 100 constituents, Cemindia Projects recorded a 237.2% month-on-month increase in mutual fund shareholdings, followed by Natco Pharma at 232.5%.

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On the selling side, IDBI Bank witnessed a 36.4% decline in mutual fund shareholdings, followed by Emmvee Photovoltaic Power at 15.3%.

What does this mean for smallcap investors?

The October data highlights how fund managers are selectively positioning portfolios across sectors and market capitalisations, rather than limiting their investment decisions to smaller companies.

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Under SEBI's mutual fund categorisation framework, smallcap schemes must invest at least 65% of their assets in smallcap equities. The remaining allocation provides flexibility for diversification into other permitted investments, subject to applicable regulations.

However, the presence of established companies in smallcap fund portfolios does not necessarily indicate a shift away from the category's core investment strategy.

For investors, the findings reinforce the importance of looking beyond a fund's label and examining its underlying holdings, sector concentration and investment approach.

Monthly portfolio changes can offer insights into fund managers' positioning, but they should not be interpreted as direct stock recommendations. Investment decisions should ultimately reflect an investor's risk appetite, financial goals and investment horizon.

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