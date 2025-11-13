Business Today
Centre scraps 14 BIS quality control norms; big relief for chemical, plastics & textile sectors

By lifting mandatory BIS certification requirements, the government has effectively simplified compliance, eliminated overlapping testing procedures, and accelerated approvals for both manufacturers and importers

Chetan Bhutani
  Updated Nov 13, 2025 6:51 PM IST
The withdrawn QCOs covered several critical polymer and fibre intermediates—materials widely used across the chemical, plastics, and textile value chains.

In a significant move aimed at easing regulatory pressure on key manufacturing industries, the government has withdrawn 14 BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) Quality Control Orders (QCOs). The decision, issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, comes into effect immediately from the date of Gazette notification, with no transition period.

The withdrawn QCOs covered several critical polymer and fibre intermediates—materials widely used across the chemical, plastics, and textile value chains. These include Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Ethylene Glycol (EG), Polyester Yarns and Fibres, along with major plastics such as Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), and Polycarbonate (PC).

According to the Ministry, the step was taken to ensure raw material availability, reduce import bottlenecks, and lower input costs for downstream industries, particularly MSMEs engaged in packaging, textiles, and moulded plastic goods.

By lifting mandatory BIS certification requirements, the government has effectively simplified compliance, eliminated overlapping testing procedures, and accelerated approvals for both manufacturers and importers. 

Industry officials expect the move to enhance operational efficiency, production planning, and global competitiveness, especially for companies dependent on imported feedstock.

The decision is being viewed as a major boost for sectors that have long demanded flexibility in sourcing raw materials on par with global standards, without the added cost and time associated with mandatory domestic certification.

 

Published on: Nov 13, 2025 6:51 PM IST
