Citroen India partners with Jio-BP to create EV infrastructure

In order to develop EV infrastructure and services across its network, Citroen India on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Jio-BP, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP.



The collaboration will allow Jio-BP to gradually install DC fast chargers across Citroen's key dealership network and workshops across the country. These chargers will also be available to the entire universe of EV car customers, helping to boost consumer EV adoption.



"With the New Citroën ë-C3 All Electric scheduled for launch in Q1 2023, this partnership will ensure Jio-bp’s charging infrastructure network is accessible via the My Citroën Connect app," the company stated.



Under the Jio-BP pulse brand, Jio-BP currently manages a network of EV charging and swapping stations that is rapidly expanding. Through its mobile app, customers can easily find EV charging stations in their area and take advantage of other Jio-bp pulse services, including digital payments.



Meanwhile, Citroen India has recently raised the price of the C3 and C5 Aircross. The automaker had announced a price rise of up to Rs 50,000 on these models. The Shin dual-tone Citroen C5 Aircross is currently priced at Rs 37.17 lakh after a 50,000 price increase.



Also, the Citroen C3 hatchback price has increased by up to 27,500 in India. The price of the car has increased by Rs 20,000 for the turbo-petrol model and by Rs 27,500 for the NA petrol. The price increase came into effect on January 1, 2023.