Coal India profit rises to Rs 2,932.7 cr during July-Sept quarter

State-owned giant Coal India has reported Rs 2,932.7 crore profit during the July-September quarter, which is up 0.6 per cent as compared to Rs 2,952 crore net profit in Q2 FY21. Coal India's revenue for the said quarter zoomed 10.1 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 23,291 crore vs Rs 21,153 crore during Q1 FY21.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 3,942.4 crore, while it was Rs 3,975.6 crore in Q2 FY21. The margin for the quarter stood at 16.9 per cent, while it was 18.8 per cent during Q2 FY21.

Coal India's expenses stood at Rs 20,424.5 crore during Q2, compared to Rs 21,626.4 crore during the previous quarter and Rs 18,177 crore during the quarter last year.

The company has paid a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share on equity shares for the financial year 2020-21 on and from September 23, 2021. Coal India produced a total of Rs 125.83 million tonne coal during the September quarter vs 114.98 during the same period last year.

The company's off-take (raw coal) production for the said quarter stood at 147.43 million tonne compared to 134.33 tonne during the same quarter last year.

Coal India's net profit in the April-June quarter stood at Rs 3,174.4 crore, while its revenue had risen to Rs 25,282 crore. The Coal India stock closed at Rs 167.25 today, Rs 0.25 or 0.15 per cent up, as compared to Rs 167 during the previous session on the NSE.

