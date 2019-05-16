Corporate affairs ministry amends rules related to incorporation of companies

The corporate affairs ministry has amended the rules pertaining to incorporation of companies to provide more clarity and uniformity in choosing names for the companies, according to an official.

The ministry has brought in amendments to the Companies (lncorporation) Rules, 2014.

The move also comes against the backdrop of instances where applications by companies for registering their names have been rejected due to various reasons, including trademark issues and proposed names being too general.

The official said the changes have been made to ensure more clarity, uniformity and transparency in approving the names for companies at the time of incorporation.

He also noted that the rules have been updated so that there is clarity for people to apply as well as for officers to process the requests properly.

Among others, the ministry has now provided illustrations regarding applicability of various names.