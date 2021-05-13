COVID wave II: Bajaj Auto announces 5-year insurance, ex gratia for staff

Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturing company Bajaj Auto on Thursday announced a slew of policies for its employees, such as 5-year hospitalisation insurance, monetary support for staff families in case of death due to COVID-19, and upgradation of the COVID care centre at in Aurangabad, in the fight against the second wave of the pandemic.

These measures are in addition to several initiatives already undertaken by the company over the past year, Bajaj Auto said in a release. COVID has shown that the mental well-being of employees is as important as physical, and they need to be cared for in a wholesome manner, it added.

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto, said, "When asked how we should treat others, Ramana Maharshi replied, 'There are no others'. It is with this sense of oneness that we shall do our utmost for any extended families of Bajaj Auto who might be devastated by the loss of their loved ones who went beyond the call of duty in the face of this pandemic."

"Under the new policy, in the unfortunate event of an employee's death due to COVID, his/her family will receive monetary support up to two years after their demise," Bajaj Auto said.

The company also promises to assist dependent children's education till graduation. In addition to this, there will also be 5-year hospitalisation insurance for all family members of the deceased employee, the company said.

In addition to the financial contributions, Bajaj Auto had also started facilities for tests and treatment at its multiple COVID care facilities, the company added.

The company has also extended the support of its engineers, who worked closely with government authorities, to audit the oxygen systems at more than 70 hospitals across Maharashtra to prevent wastage, said the company.

Bajaj Group, which Bajaj Auto is a part of, has already committed Rs 300 crore towards the government, local administration and NGO initiatives, including procurement of 12 oxygen plants to rural and urban hospitals, and other respiratory support equipment - oxygen concentrators, ventilators and BiPaps.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Tamil Nadu clarifies list of essential industries allowed to operate amid COVID-19 lockdown

Also Read: Increase gap between Covishield doses to 12-16 weeks, suggests top govt panel

Also Read: PM Modi to release eighth instalment of PM-KISAN financial benefits tomorrow