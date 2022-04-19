Dabur to induct 100 EVs for last mile product distribution

Dabur India announced on Tuesday that it will induct a fleet of 100 electric vehicles in its supply chain for last mile product distribution. The company said that this will make Dabur the first domestic consumer goods firm to have an EV fleet for distribution, keeping in line with its aim to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations.

The first batch of the new EVs has been inducted into its fleet in North India, and has started deliveries in Haryana’s Sonepat area. All the 100 EVs will be inducted within 12 months, Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

Dabur said that the move will result in a sizeable reduction of carbon emissions annually.

“In line with the Government of India’s focus on safeguarding the environment and promoting a greener India, Dabur has taken the lead in engaging electric vehicles in our operations to replace fossil fuel-powered vehicles, thereby reducing emissions and protecting the environment. Electric Vehicles are an ideal solution to replace conventional fuel vehicles since they are energy-efficient, green and environment friendly,” said Malhotra, further adding that this move will also help in them propagate the use of EVs in the hinterland.

Sharukh A Khan, Dabur India Ltd Executive Director- Operations, said, “Vehicular emissions are one of the largest contributors to pollution and EVs are the future to not just keep pollution levels in check but also reduce our carbon footprint, as a nation. It is a matter of great pride for us to take the lead in driving low emissions transportation in the FMCG industry.”

Khan said that the environment strategy will enhance the brand reputation and also play a key role in building consumer royalty.

Dabur, one of India’s leading FMCG companies, has been around for 138 years. Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur PudinHara and Dabur Lal Tail in the healthcare space, Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the personal care segment; and Réal in the food and beverages category, are some of its popular products.

