Delhivery on Friday reported its net loss widened to Rs 196 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 as against Rs 127 crore in the year-ago period.

The logistics firm said its revenue declined 8.5% to Rs 1,824 crore as compared to Rs 1,995 crore in Q3FY22.

On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.6% lower at Rs 315.75.