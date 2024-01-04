Deloitte to launch Asia Pacific centre of excellence for sustainability & climate in India

To accelerate efforts on emerging sustainability and climate issues, Deloitte is launching its Asia Pacific CoE (Centre of Excellence) for Sustainability & Climate in India. Building upon decades of sustainability and climate client service, the CoE is part of the company’s global efforts to assemble one of the largest global networks of sustainability experience, including client-related services, data-driven research, sustainability and climate technology, tools, and capabilities.

Viral Thakker, Partner and Sustainability Leader, Deloitte India, told Business Today, “This CoE is designed to foster innovation and cross-functional synergy among experts from various fields and academia, consolidating Deloitte’s commitment to delivering comprehensive and pioneering solutions to address the challenges of a rapidly changing world. It will be a hub for diverse skills and expertise in the rapidly evolving domains of sustainability, climate, and ESG. It will serve as a catalyst for the development of innovative, multidimensional solutions to drive end-to-end transformation for organisations in their transition to a more sustainable and resilient future.”

Deloitte is establishing an Energy Chair Professorship under Soumitra Satapathi for collaboration and innovation in the renewable energy space. Knowledge sessions will also be conducted in accordance with a mutually agreed-upon schedule and agenda.

Deloitte has also joined hands with IIT Roorkee to build a bridge between industry and academia by curating relevant research and developing targeted courses for enhanced skillset development. “The collaboration with IIT Roorkee will play a strategic role in fostering interdisciplinary coordination, nurturing talent, and advancing research initiatives to build an ecosystem that solves for challenges posed by climate change and social inequity,” adds Thakker.

While it is based in India, the CoE will support clients and organisations across Asia Pacific, including India. One of the solutions for Indian organisations will be BRSR Core-related data, analyses, and disclosure services.

