DMart Q4 results: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 505 cr; revenue jumps 21%

Radhakishan Damani-helmed Avenue Supermarts that runs DMart retail store chain, reported a 21 per cent increase in revenue at Rs 10,337 crore, as opposed to the same period previous year that had clocked revenue of Rs 8,606.09 crore. Its net profit also climbed to 8 per cent to Rs 505.21 crore over Rs 466.35 crore in the same period previous year.

However, the revenue dipped from the previous quarter ended December that reported Rs 11,304.58 crore, while the net profit also decreased from Rs 641.07 crore in the quartered ended December.

DMart reported a rise in expenses from Rs 7,999.03 crore in the same quarter previous year to Rs 9,709.20 crore.

The company’s margins decreased 7.6 per cent as compared to 8.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was up 5.5 per cent to Rs 783 crore.

The board of Avenue Supermarts approved the results in the meeting held on May 13, the company said.

Owned by Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts, DMart supermarkets offer a range of products from food, toiletries, beauty products to kitchenware, bed and bath linen, and appliances. The company was started by Radhakishan Damani and his family. The first store was launched in Powai in 2002, and is now present in 324 locations across the country in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

