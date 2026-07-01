Dream11 parent company Dream Money to shut down by July-end; What existing users need to know

Dream Sports, the parent company of fantasy sports platform Dream11, is shutting down its financial services app Dream Money, marking the end of its fintech venture that offered investments in gold, fixed deposits, mutual funds, and loans. The company has already stopped accepting new customer registrations, fresh investments, and new loan applications, according to a notice published on the platform.

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The move comes just months after Dream Money expanded its offerings and joined the government-backed ONDC network to broaden access to mutual fund investments. Dream Money was launched as part of Dream Sports’ diversification strategy beyond sports and gaming, partnering with firms such as Augmont, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and Incred Finance.

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What happens to existing users?

In its communication to customers, Dream Money clarified that existing investments will remain unaffected despite the shutdown.

“This does not affect your existing investments in any way. All your investments are safe and will continue to be held by our respective partners,” the company said in its notice.

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The platform will remain accessible until July 30, 2026, allowing users to view account details, holdings, and statements. Meanwhile, all active recurring SIPs on the platform will be cancelled from July 7, 2026.

Gold holdings to be migrated

For customers who invested in digital gold through Dream Money, the company has outlined a migration process. Users can withdraw or liquidate their gold holdings through the app until July 15, 2026. After that, the holdings will be transferred to the precious metals platform Augmont.

According to the company, Augmont will take over the management and servicing of these gold investments from July 25, 2026, onward.

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Larger business realignment

The closure comes amid a period of strategic changes within Dream Sports. The company has been reshaping its business portfolio in recent years, expanding into sports content, travel, fintech, gaming, and investment-related services. It recently launched a stock-broking platform, DreamStreet, while continuing to invest in sports-focused ventures such as FanCode and Dream Cricket.