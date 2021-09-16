EaseMyTrip expands international presence to Philippines, Thailand, US

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip announced on Thursday that it has expanded its international footprint by incorporating wholly-owned subsidiaries in the Philippines, Thailand, and the United States (US) as part of its second phase of the global expansion strategy.

The company said it has forayed into these new countries "anticipating a huge pent-up global demand for the travel and tourism sector in the coming months."

EaseMyTrip has previously established its presence across countries such as the UAE, Singapore, and the UK to cater to their Indian customers travelling to these countries.

However, as a part of this new phase of expansion, the company will launch a localised travel search engine in each global subsidiary.

Currently, the search engine developed for the UAE is live, and the subsidiaries in Singapore, the UK, Philippines, Thailand, and the United States of America are set to follow suit.

In addition to this, the company will also explore opportunities with local companies and services across the said countries.

Speaking on the expansion strategy, Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said Philippines, Thailand, and the USA represent a significant part of the company's international holiday package business.

"With a strong pent-up travel demand across the world, we see a wider global market open for travel, and we believe that EaseMyTrip is well-poised for explosive growth internationally," he added.

