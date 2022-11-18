Eicher Motors appoints ex-Bata CFO Vidhya Srinivasan as Chief Financial Officer

Eicher Motors announced on Friday that it has appointed Vidhya Srinivasan as the Chief Financial Officer. The appointment will be with effect from November 18. Srinivasan, in her career of over 24 years, worked with companies like Bata, Puma, Aditya Birla Retail, Glenmark Pharma.

Srinivasan is a qualified Chartered Accountant (1993), and has a post-graduate diploma in business administration from IIM Ahmedabad (1997). She pursued her Bachelor of Commerce from University of Madras (1990).

The newly-appointed CFO has over 24 years of experience in finance, strategy, business planning, legal and commercial functions.

Before joining Eicher Motors, Srinivasan was the Director - Finance, and Chief Financial Officer at Bata India. At Bata, she focussed on financial planning, overall governance and compliance, and profitable business expansion. Prior to Bata, she was the Executive Director - Finance, Legal & IT and Chief Financial Officer at Puma Sports India. At Puma, she was part of the management team responsible for driving enterprise growth and new business opportunities. Digital growth opportunities, streamlining commercial processes and technology initiatives were part of her responsibilities.

Srinivasan had, earlier, worked with organisations such as Aditya Birla Retail Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Kearney at key positions.

The listed auto company is the parent of Royal Enfield, the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production. Royal Enfield operates in India and over 60 countries around the world, and has development facilities in Leicestershire, UK, and Chennai. Royal Enfield makes its motorcycles in Tamil Nadu for the world.

