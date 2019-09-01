Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 77,222 crore in m-cap; HDFC steals the show

Eight of the 10 most-valued Indian companies added Rs 77,222.53 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC accounting for the lion's share of the gains and also ITC.

Reliance Industries (RIL) and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses for the week ended August 30. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, ICICI Bank, SBI were on the gainer's side.

The m-cap of HDFC jumped Rs 21,657.69 crore to Rs 3,73,860.41 crore. SBI's m-cap rallied Rs 2,320.4 crore to Rs 2,44,266.62 crore. HDFC Bank climed Rs 17,950.48 to reach Rs 6,09,441.46 crore. The m-cap of ITC advanced Rs 11,917.17 crore to Rs 3,01,657.76 crore. Infosys added Rs 5,454.71 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 3,49,874.16 crore.

The ICICI Bank added Rs 9,490.11 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 2,64,975.02 crore, while Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added Rs 4,491.96 crore to reach Rs 4,07,004.24 crore.

Market valuation of TCS spurted Rs 3,940.01 crore to Rs 8,47,307.23 crore.

In contrast, m-cap of RIL dropped Rs 17,491.6 crore to Rs 7,91,344.45 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank valuation plunged Rs 7,791.07 crore to Rs 2,73,394.07 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS held on to its numero uno position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

Over the last week, the Sensex advanced 631.63 points or 1.72%.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: 7 of top 10 firms lose Rs 86,878 cr in m-cap; TCS, Infosys, HUL finish with gains

Also read: 9 of top-10 firms lose Rs 84,354 crore in m-cap; RIL sole gainer