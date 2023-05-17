‘Exceptional performer’: Infosys named No 1 service provider across UK

Indian IT giant Infosys was announced as number one service provider across the United Kingdom in the Whitelane Research and PA consulting IT Sourcing Study 2023. Infosys was ranked above the industry average by 11 per cent, making it one of the top system integrators in the UK, the IT firm said on Wednesday.

“Being ranked as number one service provider across the United Kingdom in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting 2023 IT Sourcing Study is a result of the team effort that we put in at Infosys to always deliver the best results for our clients,” Hemant Lamba, the Executive Vice President & Global Head of Strategic Sales at Infosys said.

According to the ranking in the report, Infosys came out as an “exceptional performer” in the categories of Digital Transformation, Application Services, Cloud & Infrastructure Hosting Services and Workplace Services. Infosys was also ranked number one in the General Satisfaction, Service Delivery and Account Management Quality.

Whitelane Research, in collaboration with PA consulting, surveyed over 300 participants of the top IT spending organisation in the UK, engaging over 750 unique IT sourcing relationships and more than 1400 cloud sourcing relationships.

“I congratulate Infosys on attaining the top ranking in the Whitelane Research UK IT Sourcing Study 2023. As a dependable partner of NatWest, Infosys has played a crucial role in implementing strategic transformational and regulatory programs across the bank,” Wendy Redshaw, the Chief Digital Information Officer of Natwest said.

“Infosys has provided seamless support across various initiatives aimed at improving customer experiences, reducing costs, and boosting revenue. Its innovative mindset, valuebased delivery, and dynamic and forward-thinking talent pool all contribute to this success,” she added.

Jef Loos, head of Research at Whiteland Research said that the market dynamics are changing at a rapid pace today. It has become extremely crucial to have business models which are well-structured mixed bags of high-end offerings and a solid base, he said.

"Infosys’ display of extreme professionalism and the quality of their services have rightfully resulted in the team being recognized as the number one service provider in Whitelane’s United Kingdom IT Sourcing Study. Infosys has established itself as a leader in the industry, paving the way for a brighter and more successful future for all.” Loos added.

Also, Akshata Murty, the First Lady of UK, is the daughter of Infosys' founder NR Narayana Murthy.

Also Read : Infosys secures major $1.5 billion deal with energy giant BP

Also Read :