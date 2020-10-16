Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale kicks off today; check out best deals on mobiles, electronics

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale officially kicked off at 12 pm on Thursday, October 16. The sale, with myriad offers on mobile phones, laptops, speakers, TVs, headphones, and other electronics, is live and will continue for five more days until October 21.

However, the festive season sale began a day early for Flipkart Plus members on October 15. Flipkart has collaborated with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer a 10 per cent discount to the bank's debit and credit card users, and Paytm users will also receive cashback rewards during the sale.

Here's a look at some of the best offers and deals you can grab on the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Smartphones

Flipkart is offering a slew of discounts on Vivo, Samsung, Redmi, Motorala, Poco, and Realme phones. E7 Plus which was launched in September for Rs 9,499 will available on the e-commerce site for Rs 8,999 during the sale.

Motorola is retailing its newly launched phones E7 Plus and G9 at great discounts. The G9 with Snapdragon 662 chipset and a 48 MP triple camera is available at Rs 9,999.

The Motorola one fusion+ with powered by Snapdragon 730G processor, 5000 mAh battery, and 64 MP triple camera comes at a price of Rs 15,999. The Moto Razor is being sold for Rs 84,999 whilst the Edge+ is available at Rs 64,999.

Apple's older iPhones are being sold at huge discounts on Flipkart. iPhone SE (2020) begins at Rs 25,999 after a 39 per cent. iPhone 11 Pro is up for grabs at Rs 79,999. iPhone XR is also being sold at a discounted price of Rs 37,999.

The Realme X50 Pro will be available at a price of Rs 36,999.

Flipkart will also be selling the Galaxy Note 10+ for Rs 54,999, and Galaxy S20+ for Rs 49,999 during its festive season sale.

Samsung has partnered with the e-tailer to launch Galaxy F series smartphones in India as the Korean tech giant looks to further strengthen its position in the online retail segment.

LG G8X dual screen phone is being sold at 71 per cent discount bringing the device's price down to Rs 19,990.

TVs, laptops, headphones, speakers

Flipkart and Nokia will sell six new televisions in different size options, while Thomson too has announced that it will sell its TVs during the sale, starting at Rs 5,999.

Samsung's smart TVs are available on Flipkart at Rs 72,990, Rs 81,990 and Rs 1,29,990 for 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, respectively.

Laptops will be up for grabs at the e-tailer's festive season sale, with up to 60 per cent off on them and up to 80 per cent off on headphones and speakers.

Honor's MagicBook 15 laptop is offering a discount of Rs 7,000 at Rs 42,500. Honor smartphones comprising the 9S are being offered at a Rs 1,500 discount, priced at Rs 6,499 (after discount).

Honor 9X is available at Rs 16,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale. Honor MagicWatch 2 46mm is being offered at a starting price of Rs 9,999, and the 42mm variant starts at a price of Rs 8,999.

Huawei is offering customers discounts on its smart wearables. The company's Huawei Watch GT 2 is available at Rs 12,990 and its Watch GT 2e at Rs 9,990. Its Huawei Band 4 is retailing at Rs 1,799.