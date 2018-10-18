Flipkart vs Amazon: Consumer complaints on the rise as sales go up

The festive season sales spearheaded by e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart registered higher sales than last year. However, what also on the rise are consumer complaints. Since the past year, the e-commerce sector has seen the highest number of consumer complaints on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) among all sectors, including telecom and banking. It is, moreover, set to spike in October because of the sales, a report in The Economic Times mentioned.

The share of e-commerce complaints of the total NCH complaints is set to jump from 18% in September to 20% this month. Flipkart and Amazon have registered the maximum complaints, as mentioned in the daily.

In September, consumer complaints surged by 22% over last year, forming 18% of the total 47,000 NCH complaints. It means that the e-commerce sector registered 8,500 complaints, which is a rise from 6,908 complaints that were registered last September, when the sales were held.

There were 1,236 complaints against Flipkart, while Amazon saw 1,052 complaints between September 14 and October 15. Paytm Mall saw 765 complaints and Snapdeal saw over 400. According to the daily, Flipkart said that the number is actually 1,125, out of which 35% were queries.

It must be noted that the figure is rather negligible considering that there are about 1.2-1.3 million e-commerce shipments in a day. It must, however, be kept in mind that many consumers complain to the company directly or through social media and not through the helpline.

There have been 4,700 complaints in the first 15 days of October but is likely to increase because of the sales. Last October, the number was 8,944.

Experts believe that this spike could also be because Indian e-commerce is experiencing a surge in the number of first-time online shoppers. There could be a mismatch between their expectation and experience.

Additionally, there is a strong menace of counterfeit products sold online. Two surveys had earlier this year pointed that one-third of e-commerce customers receive counterfeit products.

