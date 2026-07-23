From concrete to code: DRAIPL names tech veteran Tapan Sharma to head digital business 

Marking a major strategic shift from traditional engineering to high-tech systems, infrastructure powerhouse DRAIPL has named industry veteran Tapan Sharma as Chief Executive Officer of its newly established Technology Business.

The appointment signifies the company’s evolution beyond physical infrastructure as it moves aggressively into digital infrastructure and mission-critical technology systems.

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Building on more than five decades of experience executing complex EPC projects in transportation, renewable energy, power, and urban development, DRAIPL is extending its core development and execution capabilities into the digital realm. The new technology arm will focus on delivering enterprise digital transformation, systems integration, smart infrastructure, mission-critical facilities, and data centers.

The creation of the technology division forms part of a strategic roadmap spearheaded by Hardik Agrawal, Director at DRAIPL, designed to broaden the firm’s reach into technology-led projects. By pairing traditional engineering discipline with digital innovation, the company aims to offer end-to-end technology infrastructure solutions.

Sharma comes to the role with nearly two decades of executive experience across enterprise technology, smart cities, public safety, government transformation, and large-scale systems integration. His background includes leadership positions at major technology firms including Tech Mahindra, NetApp, Hexagon, NICE Systems, and Intergraph.

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Commenting on his appointment, Sharma said, "This is more than a leadership role. It is an opportunity to build an organisation that combines engineering excellence with technological innovation to solve real, nationwide challenges. The responsibility is significant, but so is the opportunity."

He further highlighted the operational philosophy driving the new unit, stating, "I have always believed that the true measure of technology lies in its execution. Our ambition is to build a business that combines engineering precision with digital expertise to deliver infrastructure that is resilient, intelligent, and built for the future. Every solution we deliver must create lasting value for our partners and the communities they serve."

DRAIPL views the expansion as a natural progression of its legacy, applying decades of project execution, precision, and lifecycle management expertise to the digital ecosystems that modern cities, governments, and enterprise businesses increasingly depend upon. With Sharma at the helm, the company positions itself for a future where infrastructure is defined as much by intelligent digital networks as by physical assets.

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DRAIPL (Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt. Ltd.) is a major Indian infrastructure and civil engineering company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Founded in 1972, the firm executes large-scale engineering and construction projects across India, including highways, metro rails, airports, and smart cities.