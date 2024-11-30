‘Future belongs to those...’:  Gautam Adani says one must find courage to challenge the status quo 

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, emphasised that opportunities are found by those who actively seek them. “I often tell my team that the future belongs to those who have the courage to look beyond the present and understand that today’s limitations are simply the starting points for tomorrow,” he said.

Reflecting on his own journey, Adani shared personal experiences: “Whether it was leaving home to pursue my dream as a young diamond trader, or believing that we could build the nation’s largest port despite expert advice to the contrary, or establishing India’s first private railway to connect Mundra Port, or achieving the world’s largest single-site thermal power generation capacity, we always took risks. From building the largest coal import terminal to pioneering India’s first private HVDC line, to making the country’s biggest investment in an OECD nation, and becoming the operator of India’s largest airport network, to investing in a port in Israel and betting on the future of the India-Middle East corridor — and even leading the redevelopment of the world’s largest slum — each of these milestones pushed us beyond our comfort zone and unveiled new possibilities.”

“Had we settled for the status quo, these opportunities would never have emerged,” he added "to accept the status quo is to settle for a destiny where you stop questioning, stop dreaming, and stop exploring your own potential."

Speaking in Jaipur at the 51st Gem & Jewellery Awards on November 30, Adani elaborated on the group’s first-mover achievements across various sectors. "The Adani Group stands where it is today because we are not afraid to challenge ourselves. We continuously redefined our boundaries, refused to accept limits, and were comfortable with the discomfort of change. Our journey has been built on the foundation of grit, and a relentless drive to overcome challenges," he said.

What began as a port jetty for coal imports in 1998 has grown into India’s largest port business, which now includes a network of 15 national and 5 international ports, the Adani Group chief said. This expansion has facilitated the creation of an integrated logistics network that includes ports, railways, highways, warehouses, inland container depots, fulfilment centres, and trucking — a global achievement that no other company has matched.

“This journey has taken us deep into the Middle East, through Israel to the Mediterranean, and into Africa. It’s no longer just about ports. It’s about leveraging India’s geographic advantage to help position our nation as a logistics hub for the world,” Adani said.

Similarly, the group’s single power plant, established in 2007, has transformed into India’s largest private thermal power generation company. This success led to the expansion into various related areas, making Adani the country’s largest private transmission and power distribution company, as well as the largest mine developer and operator, he said, adding that the group also took the initiative to supply cross-border power to neighbouring countries.

This expansion also led the Adani Group into renewable energy. Today, it is the largest solar panel manufacturer in India and operates the world’s largest single-site renewable energy facility. The group is on track to generate 30 GW of power across an area of more than 500 square kilometers.

Adani also highlighted the company’s swift entry into the airport business. In less than three years, the group became the country’s largest airport operator. Its growth in this sector now includes handling nearly 40% of India’s air cargo, making Adani the largest airport logistics player, he said.

Additionally, the group is leading the world’s largest slum redevelopment initiative, the Dharavi project. For Adani, the Dharavi redevelopment is more than just construction; it’s about restoring dignity, creating sustainable ecosystems, and transforming the lives of over one million residents.