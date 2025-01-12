Gautam Adani announces Rs 65,000 cr investment in energy, cement projects in Chhattisgarh 

Gautam Adani met with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on January 12 and announced an investment of Rs 65,000 crore for the Adani Group’s energy and cement projects in the state, officials reported.

Adani visited the CM at his official residence in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, according to a statement from the state’s public relations department.

During their meeting, Adani revealed plans to invest Rs 60,000 crore in expanding the Adani Group’s power plants in Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh. This expansion will increase Chhattisgarh’s total power generation capacity by 6,120 MW, the statement noted.

In addition, the Adani Group chairman pledged Rs 5,000 crore for the development and expansion of cement plants in the state.

Following the Chief Minister’s advice, Adani also promised Rs 10,000 crore over the next four years to support initiatives in education, healthcare, skill development, and tourism through the Adani Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and beyond.

The meeting further explored opportunities for collaboration in manufacturing defense-related equipment, setting up data centers, and establishing a Global Capability Centre in Chhattisgarh, the statement added.