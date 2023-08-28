Go First credits full June salary to all employees ahead of festivals: Report

A report said on Monday that the crisis-hit Go First airline has credited full June salary to all employees ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and Raksha Bandhan.

The salary payment is likely to have come by way of urgent fund infusion by lenders, reported CNBC TV18 quoting sources.

Go First had recently secured urgent funding of Rs 100 crore from lenders to meet immediate expenses.

Go First to use Rs 100-crore funding to pay parking and airport costs, employee salaries, insurance premium, aircraft maintenance and repair, statutory dues, the report said.

Go First announced the cancellation of all flights until August 31 due to operational challenges.

The airline, which had been inactive since May following its voluntary insolvency filing, confirmed the decision via a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

On X, the airline expressed, "Due to operational reasons, Go First flights are cancelled until August 31, 2023. We apologize for any inconvenience and request customers to visit http://shorturl.at/jlrEZ for more details. Please feel free to contact us for queries or concerns."

CNBC TV18 recently reported that Go First airline saw 500 of its 600 pilots joining other airlines.

The report said around 500-600 employees have quit Go First and are serving notice period and that the airline's employee count could further fall to 2,500 by mid-September.

In July, aviation regulator DGCA said it has approved Go First's plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights with a host of conditions, including the availability of required interim funding.

Go First stopped flying on May 3, 2023, and approached voluntarily for initiation of CIRP against it, as it was unable to fly due to technical difficulties faced by the non-availability of engines from Pratt & Whitney.

On May 10, the NCLT admitted the plea of Go First to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.