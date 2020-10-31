scorecardresearch
Govt mulling shifting BIS to commerce ministry, says Piyush Goyal

"We are deliberating on that and will share at an appropriate time," the minister said at a virtual conference responding to a question in this regard

The government is deliberating shifting of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) from the Department of Consumer Affairs to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday."We are deliberating on that and will share at an appropriate time," the minister said at a virtual conference responding to a question in this regard.

BIS is a national body that frames quality norms for products and services under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

