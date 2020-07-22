HCL Technologies to hire 15,000 freshers this year

HCL Technologies is planning to hire 15,000 freshers in this financial year on the back of robust demand environment and a strong pipeline even though coronavirus has hit tech companies hard.

This is around 6,000 more campus hirings than the last year's headcount of 9,000. Like most other tech companies, HCL has also gone virtual with its hiring and onboarding process.

"Hiring is based on two parameters -- growth and backfilling we must do due to attrition. In the last quarter and in the current one, the attrition has come down significantly. This quarter, it looks like single-digit attrition. So out back-fill hiring will also be less," HCL HR Head Apaprao VV told The Times of India.

VV said the pace of hiring had been slow due to the pandemic-induced shutdowns across campuses. In the April-June quarter, HCL hired around 1,000 freshers.

Similarly, other tech majors including TCS and Wipro are also aiming to keep the fresh hiring at the same levels as the last year.

HCL Technologies posted a 31.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,925 crore for the June 2020 quarter. The company's revenue grew 8.6 per cent to Rs 17,841 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 16,425 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

As per HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar, the adverse conditions during this quarter had an anticipated negative impact on the firm's revenue but the company is seeing a robust demand environment and a strong pipeline.