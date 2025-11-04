Hinduja Group chairman Gopichand P. Hinduja dies aged 85 in London hospital

Gopichand P. Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Group, passed away in London at age 85, family sources told news agency PTI.

Affectionately known as “GP” within business circles, Hinduja had been unwell for several weeks and died at a London hospital, the family said.

Hinduja, a second-generation member of the Hinduja family, assumed the chairmanship after his elder brother Srichand’s passing in May 2023.

He is survived by his wife Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter Rita.

(More details awaited)