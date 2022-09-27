Hiring alert! 4.80 lakh plus vacancies on govt job portal NCS; check details

The Centre on Tuesday informed that over 4.80 lakh vacancies and positions were available on its job portal - National Career Service (NCS) and that candidates looking for employment can register on the site. The NCS is a job platform providing a variety of employment services aimed at helping qualified jobseekers to connect with potential employers. The portal was launched in July 2015.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment today said that the active vacancies on the job portal reached an all-time high of 4,82,264 spanning across diverse sectors indicating a boost in employment in the country. The previous all-time high active vacancies were 3,20,917 which were recorded in June 2019.

For the current vacancies, the top five contributing sectors are finance and insurance, operations and support, hotel service and catering, health sector, and IT.

The ministry said that Financial Year 2022-23 has also witnessed a surge in the number of shortlisted candidates from the portal. The shortlisted count for candidates between April 2021 to September 2021 was 1,90,335, while this number in the same period in the current year has already crossed the mark of 25 lakhs.

The NCS now has API-based integration with eShram that facilitates unorganized workers to register on the portal as jobseekers, and UDYAM portal for the registration of MSMEs to easily register as employers on the portal to post their vacancies. The portal has integration with Skill India Portal (SIP) for registration of certified skilled candidates of SIP as jobseekers on the NCS.