IIM Ahmedabad summer placement: TCS, Vedanta top recruiters in third cluster

Software giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as the top recruiter with 15 offers in the third cluster of IIM-Ahmedabad summer placements. Vedanta stood as the highest recruiter in Core Manufacturing and Infrastructure cohort with six offers.

According to a report in the Economic Times, more than 50 firms participated in the third cluster of the Summer Placement process for the PGP class of 2022 held at IIM-Ahmedabad.

In this cluster, a total of 11 cohorts participated, including Banking & Insurance, Financial Services, Consumer Technology, Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure, Education Tech, Enterprise Tech, Food & Dairy, Government Enterprises, Analytics & IT Consulting, Renewable Energy & Green Technology and Social Enterprises & NGO.

Reserve Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank participated from the banking and insurance sector, according to the daily. Enterprise Tech consisted of companies like Adobe, Atlassian Corporation, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle and Sprinklr.

New recruiter, Unacademy, participated in the Education & Tech sector and gave nine offers. Other new recruiters included Atlassian, BPCL, DuPont, Everest Instruments, and Oracle.

In the first and second clusters of IIM-Ahmedabad summer placements, Bain & Company and Amazon emerged as top recruiters, respectively.

The first cluster of virtual summer placement process for the PGP class of 20222 was held on December 1. Prominent recruiters that participated in the first clusters included, Accenture, McKinsey & Company, KPMG, Kearney, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Blackstone, Gaja Capital, IndiaRF, and White Oak.

The second cluster of IIM Ahmedabad was held on December 7. Amazon emerged the top recruiter overall with 14 offers. Other firms that participated were: Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Dabur, HUL, ITC, Tata Sky, Airtel, Samsung Electronics, Adani, Aditya Birla Group, Bajaj Group, JSW, Mahindra Group, etc.

