India a step closer to its first demonstration-scale geothermal power project

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) Energy Centre has completed geothermal wells at the Puga Geothermal Project, Ladakh, advancing the development of India's first demonstration-scale geothermal power project. Geothermal energy is heat energy within Earth that can be captured and harnessed for electrical power generation, space heating and cooling, and various direct uses.

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The milestone advances the development of India's first demonstration-scale geothermal power project at Puga and opens new possibilities for clean, dependable and round-the-clock energy in Ladakh. The project shall help strengthen energy access in remote areas, reduce dependence on conventional fuels and support reliable power availability during the region's severe winters.

Beyond electricity generation, geothermal energy has the potential to support space heating, greenhouse cultivation, year-round agriculture, food processing, geotourism, and sustainable livelihoods. These applications could contribute significantly to Ladakh's socio-economic development and its aspiration to emerge as a carbon-neutral region.

At the national level, the project strengthens India's clean-energy portfolio, advances technological self-reliance and supports the country's long-term energy-security and Net Zero objectives. The initiative is being advanced jointly by the ONGC Energy Centre, the UT Administration of Ladakh, and LAHDC-Leh under a five-year collaboration, renewed in June 2026.

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The Government of India has notified the National Policy on Geothermal Energy (2025), reinforcing its commitment towards achieving the ambitious 2070 Net Zero Goal and strengthening the country’s energy security through diversified renewable energy sources.

India, with its untapped geothermal resources, is poised to leverage this clean and reliable energy source for power generation and direct-use applications such as district heating, agriculture, aquaculture, and space cooling and heating via Ground Source Heat Pumps (GSHPs). The newly unveiled policy provides a comprehensive framework to promote exploration, development, and utilization of geothermal energy in India.